Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner And The Entire Kar-Jenner Clan Gave Birth To THESE Trends

Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and the entire Kar-Jenner clan have been responsible for many fashion trends over the years. The fashionable family and their team of stylists are always creative when it comes to their wardrobe. The reality TV family’s huge social media following helps them turn these simple fashion statements into mainstream trends in no time. Let's take a look at some of Kar-Jenner trends that have sent the world into a frenzy

Fashion trends started by Kardashian-Jenner

1. Biker Shorts

Biker shorts were a staple in any gym outfit. But Kim Kardashian and the entire Kar-Jenner clan turned this simple fashion statement into a street style look. Many clothing lines started to include biker shorts in their leisurewear line.

2. Lingerie as top

Every Kardashian and Jenner sister have created several fashion trends separately. The eldest of all the sisters, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be obsessed with using lingerie as tops. The Poosh founder can be seen rocking a lingerie top on several occasions. Kourtney Kardashian usually pairs them up with co-ord suits.

3. Sheer fabrics

As mentioned earlier, the diva clan seems to be obsessed with setting a new fashion trend. Supermodel Kendall Jenner cannot seem to get enough of sheer fabrics and dresses. Kendall has rocked sheer fabrics dresses on several occasions and seems like she wants to continue to do so.

4. Archived outfits

Kim Kardashian is no doubt a fan of Thierry Mugler. The SKIMS founder has rocked archive outfits from Thierry Mugler on several occasions. One of Kim Kardashian’s most famous Thierry Mugler look is from the Met Gala 2019. Take a look.

5. Corsets

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner can be considered responsible for bringing back the corset trend. Both Kim and Kylie have stepped in a corset as an outwear on several occasions. The two have rocked corsets with casual and vintage outfits many times.

