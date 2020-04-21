Kylie Jenner Shares Cute Pic With Stormi At Home And Misses Her Vacay Amid Lockdown

The 22-year-old billionaire, Kylie Jenner recently made headlines as she donated essential supplies like hand sanitisers to the healthcare workers and medical professionals across California. Kylie, who is quarantined at home, time and again keeps sharing pictures and videos of her little munchkin Stormi, that enlightens the internet in no time. On Tuesday morning, Kylie treated her fans with yet another adorable picture with Stormi and also couldn't resist sharing a throwback picture from her vacation.

Kylie Jenner and Stormi make the most of lockdown

Kylie Jenner is enjoying some quality time while under quarantine with her daughter Stormi Webster. However, Kylie now thinks that Stormi Webster is a grown-up baby. Sharing a cuddly picture with her munchkin, Jenner captioned the post saying, "My baby is getting so big' with two crying face emojis beside it. Kylie is currently quarantining with her mother Kris Jenner at her luxe Palm Springs vacation home in California. Check out the picture.

After that, the makeup mogul also shared a throwback picture of herself in a bikini. Looks like Kylie Jenner misses vacationing amid the COVID-19 lockdown. In another video shared by Jenner, Stormi Webster can be seen enjoying with her siblings as they jump on the bed. Kylie captioned the photo saying, "I miss my nieces". Before that, Kylie Jenner also shared a picture of herself at home and asked fans, "Any movie suggestions". Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, the social sensation makes sure she keeps her fans updated and also hooked to her posts.

