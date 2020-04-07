The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kylie Jenner & Kris Jenner Recreate Kourtney-Scott's Infamous Fight On TikTok

Hollywood News

In a viral video, Kylie Jenner and her mother Kris Jenner recreated Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's infamous fight from KUWTK. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kylie Jenner

With the Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are joining TikTok to battle boredom. Recently, it was the 22-year-old Kylie Jenner who joined the social media platform. She even re-created a scene with her mother, Kris Jenner, which was taken right out of KUWTK which was about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's fight. She even copied Kourtney's famous dialogue from the fight in the video. 

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner plays Kourtney-Scott in a TikTok video

In a video that has gone viral, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner were seen recreating the infamous fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on TikTok. In the video, Kylie played the role of sassy Kourtney while Kris stepped into the shoes of Scott. Mother Jenner lip syncs to Disick's voice from the video asking "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?". Adding some drama into the scene with pearl-studded sunglasses, Kylie mouthed Kourtney's dialogue, "ABCDEFG I have to go". 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @twilightkylie on

"What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?" asks Kris Jenner's Scott Disick's Kylie Jenner's Kourtney Kardashian. To this, the Kylie replied, "It’s just a phrase I like to use… It means the conversation is over". To add some more drama into the scene Kylie even takes up a bottle to her lips to emphasise that the conversation is really over. 

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Shares Pic With Kendall Jenner Amid Fighting Rumours

Besides the Jenner mother-daughter duo, many other celebrities have recreated this iconic scene from KUWTK between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Hollywood actors, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were also among the ones who performed this scene on TikTok. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Says, "My Pregnancy Prepared Me For This" On Coronavirus Self-quarantine

In other news, Kylie Jenner has been keeping herself in quarantine to observe the Coronavirus lockdown. She is posting interesting things on social media to keep herself and her fans entertained during this tough time. Recently she also posted a throwback video of her daughter Stormi and her nieces playing. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Makes Her Debut At Oscars 2020 After-party; See Pics

Also Read: Kylie Jenner, Kim And Other Kardashian-Jenner Hair Makeover Looks Over The Years

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rajasthan
RAJASTHAN'S 'BHILWARA MODEL'
COVID-19
EXTEND LOCKDOWN IF NEED ARISES: MP
Lockdown
MODI GOVT PLANS 2 COVID STRATEGIES
Sensex
SENSEX GAINS 2476 POINTS, NIFTY UP
Alaya F
WATCH: ALAYA F SHARES HOME WORKOUT
Shiv Sena
SHIV SENA URGES DHARAVI LOCKDOWN