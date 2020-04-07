Kylie Jenner & Kris Jenner Recreate Kourtney-Scott's Infamous Fight On TikTok

With the Coronavirus lockdown, many celebrities are joining TikTok to battle boredom. Recently, it was the 22-year-old Kylie Jenner who joined the social media platform. She even re-created a scene with her mother, Kris Jenner, which was taken right out of KUWTK which was about Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's fight. She even copied Kourtney's famous dialogue from the fight in the video.

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner plays Kourtney-Scott in a TikTok video

In a video that has gone viral, Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner were seen recreating the infamous fight between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick on TikTok. In the video, Kylie played the role of sassy Kourtney while Kris stepped into the shoes of Scott. Mother Jenner lip syncs to Disick's voice from the video asking "So, are we cool? Like, are we in agreement?". Adding some drama into the scene with pearl-studded sunglasses, Kylie mouthed Kourtney's dialogue, "ABCDEFG I have to go".

"What the heck does ABCDEFG mean?" asks Kris Jenner's Scott Disick's Kylie Jenner's Kourtney Kardashian. To this, the Kylie replied, "It’s just a phrase I like to use… It means the conversation is over". To add some more drama into the scene Kylie even takes up a bottle to her lips to emphasise that the conversation is really over.

Besides the Jenner mother-daughter duo, many other celebrities have recreated this iconic scene from KUWTK between Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick. Hollywood actors, Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were also among the ones who performed this scene on TikTok. Take a look:

In other news, Kylie Jenner has been keeping herself in quarantine to observe the Coronavirus lockdown. She is posting interesting things on social media to keep herself and her fans entertained during this tough time. Recently she also posted a throwback video of her daughter Stormi and her nieces playing.

