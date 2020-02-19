Netizens Angry At Kylie Jenner For Making Daughter Stormi Wear Big Hoop Earrings

Kylie Jenner is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses of her professional and personal life with her fans. Apart from sharing her stunning pictures, she is often seen sharing some adorable pictures and videos of her little daughter Stormi Webster. Recently, the most-loved star kid Stormi Webster turned two, and Kylie threw a huge birthday bash for her adorable daughter.

Kylie Jenner keeps posting pictures of her daughter to give her fans a glimpse of her little munchkin and her adorable habits. Recently, she posted a picture of Stormi Webster dressed in an all-white ensemble. Stormi was seen sporting a white sleeveless t-shirt paired with white loose shorts, white shoes, and socks. But what grabbed the attention of netizens was the golden hoops that worn by Stormi.

Check out the post here:

Netizens were furious, and in no time, took to the comment section to express their anger at Kylie Jenner for making her 2-year-old wear golden hoop earrings. As per the comments from the users, the hoop earrings are not the best choice for a toddler as it might result in severe injury to the kid. Some even bashed Kylie Jenner for dressing the baby girl like an adult and asked her to let the kid be a kid.

Check comments here:

Some fans came out in defence of Kylie Jenner:

While some lashed out at Kylie, the others came out in defence of her. One of the users wrote that Kylie Jenner is a really good mom and she must have made the hoop earrings out if a very lightweight material that will not hurt her baby girl. She also said that Kylie knows her girl better than everyone else as she is her mom.

In the past too, Kylie has been slammed by netizens for dressing up her baby girl like an adult. Though some people hit out at her for applying makeup on Stormy's face, the others backed her up and defended Kylie by saying that she knows her baby girl and that she wouldn't do anything wrong to her cute little munchkin.

Image Courtesy: Kylie Jenner Instagram

