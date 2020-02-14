Kylie Jenner's Fun, Rebellious, Teenager Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner is a businesswoman and beauty icon. Youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the 22-year-old has been in the limelight ever since she was a kid. Kylie Jenner is also a diva; whose style statements always stands out. However, Kylie Jenner has had her share of funny and awkward moments.

Here are times when Kylie Jenner made everyone laugh with her antics on 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner was a notorious kid back when she reportedly sneaked a boy into her room. Then, Bruce Jenner, who now goes by the name of Caitlyn Jenner, was furious after catching Kylie with a boy in her room. Even though Caitlyn had a tough time parenting, Kylie’s reaction was rather hilarious.

When Kris Jenner was curious of which of the Jenner sisters have a crush on Justin Bieber, Kylie Jenner said that they are not gathered to talk about boyfriends. Kylie Jenner saved herself and sister Kendall Jenner from the awkward situation. Their reaction to the whole thing was funny for many fans.

A young Kylie Jenner showing off her pole dancing moves to Kim Kardashian and their pole dancing instructor was another comic moment. Mostly because Kylie Jenner was scolded towards the end by a furious Bruce Jenner. Even Kim and the instructor laughed in that particular Keeping Up With The Kardashian episode.

Kylie Jenner moved into her own home at a very young and it was covered on Keeping Up With Kardashians. However, her sisters asking if she knows how to do chores was a funny moment. Kim Kardashian asked her if she knows how to do laundry, and Kylie said no. Kim and Khloe Kardashian’s reactions were worth the watch.

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner brought wrath while making Girl's Gone Wild parody video. They are seen harassing Brody Jenner in the entire video. They even resorted to kicking and hitting him.

Watch the videos here:

