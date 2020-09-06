Kylie Jenner's Photos To Dwayne Johnson's Insta Video: See Top Instagram Posts Of The Week

From Kylie Jenner being named as one of the Top 2 highest-paid celebs according to Forbes to Robert Pattinson testing positive for Coronavirus - check out the top Instagram posts of the week from August 30 to Sept 6. Apart from Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson also shared news of himself testing COVID positive along with his family. Read on.

Kylie Jenner's photos

The reality TV star and her brother-in-law Kanye West were named as the top 2 highest-paid celebrities in the annual "Top 100 Highest-Paid Celebrities list" that is released by Forbes magazine every year. Kylie also released some of her makeup collection kits recently. Check out her latest posts from this week.

Robert Pattinson in The Batman

WarnerBros Media recently released the high-resolution pics from Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman. A week later, it was reported that Robert had tested positive for COVID-19. Currently, the shoots of the film have been halted in London. Though the actor doesn't have an official Instagram account, his official fan account shared some pics that WarnerBros Media had recently released.

Dwayne Johnson's Instagram posts

Along with Robert Pattinson testing positive for COVID-19, Jumanji actor Dwayne Johnson had also tested positive along with his wife and daughters. He addressed the same on his Instagram account in an 11-minute video. Take a look at the Instagram post where he shared an important message for his fans to "Stay disciplined, Boost your immune system., Commit to wellness., Wear your mask. and to Protect your family."(sic)

Anna Faris' Instagram post

The CBS comedy TV series titled Mom is all set to air its 8th season but without one of the leads from the show. Reportedly, Anna Faris is exiting the series after starring in the show for 7 years. According to Hollywood Reporter, she is exiting from Mom to pursue future opportunities. Meanwhile, Anna is busy with her podcast called Unqualified, see the videos that she shared recently.

Justin Bieber's Instagram posts

DJ Khaled ft Drake's song Popstar came out on September 3 with a surprise, where Justin Bieber was also featured. Justin was seen lip-syncing to Drake's verse when Drake rapped about Bieber's ex Selena Gomez in the song. Check out the video that Justin Bieber shared on his Instagram account too.

Promo Image courtesy: Kylie Jenner & WarnerBros Instagram

