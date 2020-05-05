Kylie Jenner Faces Backlash For Posting Photoshopped Pics From Her Met Gala Appearances

Kylie Jenner has once again become a victim of online trolling. A page on Instagram posted a series of photos to show how the 22-year-old billionaire photoshopped her Met Gala pictures.

Kylie Jenner gets trolled for posting photoshop images from Met Gala

Among other Hollywood stars who have posted pictures from previous Met Gala to commemorate the event, Kylie Jenner also took to the trend. She posted her photos from the red carpet for the last four years. However, fans seem to have caught on the photoshop that Kylie apparently did on her Instagram photos. A page even called out the celebrity posting a video of the original and photoshopped images.

In one of the pictures on Kylie Jenner's Instagram, she was seen posing with Donatella Versace. However, Kylie even managed to photoshop the designer's picture. Other than that, on her own photos from the Met Gala, Kylie Jenner photoshopped them for slimmer waists, enhanced cleavage, and slimmer hands.

In other news, Met Gala 2020 was supposed to be held on May 5, Sunday. According to tradition of the event, it is held on the first Sunday of the month of May every year. Celebrities from all over the world are invited to the Mets Museum in New York to celebrate and honour fashion. However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala 2020 has been cancelled. Many celebrities are taking to their social media to post pictures from previous Met Galas to commemorate one of the greatest fashion events of the year. Take a look:

