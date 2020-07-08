Kylie Jenner Vacations With A Man And It Isn’t Travis Scott, Details Inside

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in quarantine much like all the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. However, she recently took a break from the quarantine and vacationed with a few of her friends in Utah. While she has been sharing a few pictures from her trip, she can be seen spending time with a male friend.

Kylie Jenner's photos

Kylie Jenner went on the vacation with her sister Kendall Jenner’s rumoured boyfriend Fai Khadra. In a picture shared by Kylie Jenner, she is seen sitting on the ground, while Fai Khadra stood behind her. The picture taken in the beautiful landscapes of Utah left her fans wanting for more.

Kylie Jenner revealed that she has been climbing mountains while on her exotic vacation. Kylie also shared a few videos and pictures of her along with her friend climbing the rocky mountains. She also shared a picture of herself taking some time to change into a green coloured bikini and taking a dip in the swimming pool.

Kylie was joined by Fai Khadra who swam towards the camera and smiled at Kylie. In the video, she is seen posing for the lens and as soon as she disappears, Fai Khadra takes over. Kylie Jenner’s photos also feature Fai Khadra standing alongside her. In one picture, Kylie Jenner is seen posing alongside Fai as the two wore similar coloured outfits. Fai and Kylie were seen twining as kylie wore a black coloured tight-fitting dress, and Fai wore a similar coloured shirt and a pair of pants.

It has been reported that the younger member of the Kardashian-Jenner family stayed at the Amangiri resort, which seems to be a much-liked location for the family. Earlier, Kourtney Kardashian visited the resort with her ex Scott Disick and their children. Kim Kardashian West also visited the resort with her rapper husband Kanye West and their children.

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with singer Travis Scott. The couple, Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner dated for a few years and even share a daughter- Stormi Webster. Despite their breakup, Travis Scott and Kylie have had a cordial relationship for the sake of their daughter. Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner has been linked with Fai Khadra on numerous occasions.

Kendall Jenner has been spotted with Fai Khadra while being in the lockdown as well when they took a drive around Los Angeles a few months back. Though the pair has never commented about their romance, they have always managed to keep their fans guessing about their relationship status. Kendall Jenner often teases her fans by posting adorable pictures with Khadra.

