Kanye West's Net Worth As Singer-rapper Announces His Run To Be US President; Read

Kanye Omari West, popularly known as Kanye West, is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, producer. In December 2019, Kanye West released his Christmas album, Jesus Is Born. And now, on June 30, Kanye Kanye announced his new album, God's Country. The singer-rapper on July 5, announced that he will be running for the President of the United States. Here's a look at Kanye West's net worth in 2020.

Kanye West's net worth in 2020

As of 2020, Kanye West's net worth is $1.3billion, which is roughly Rs 97,11,32,50,000, as per Forbes. Kanye West's net worth is contributed to his brand endorsements and his music. He has also created a firm foothold in the fashion industry with his brand, Yeezy. West’s brand, Yeezy has reportedly now also entered into a multi-year partnership with the big clothing brand, Gap. The star has also collaborated with brands like Nike, Louis Vuitton among others. Reportedly, Kanye is the founder and head of the creative content company, DONDA.

Also Read | Megan Fox's net worth sees a steady rise from her days in television to movies; Read

Kanye West has carved a niche for himself as he has produced many singles for several biggies in the industry. West released his debut album titled The College Dropout in 2004, and the number hit the bullseye. West's songs and albums have received much love from fans and critics alike. Kanye West's recently released album, Wash Us In The Blood feat. Travis Scott has hit 8M views within five days of its release.

Kanye West's presidential bid

American rapper-producer, Kanye West took to his Twitter on July 5 and announced that he would be running for the president of the United States. As the rap superstar Kanye West put himself forward for the top job, social media users asked the singer, if it is really true or no. Kanye's tweet came after the US celebrated Independence Day on Saturday, July 4.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Also Read | Here's Drake's huge net worth as he donates $100,000 to bail Black Lives Matter protestors

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian got married in the year 2014. The couple is also blessed with four children. As soon as Kanye West's presidential bid tweet was up on Twitter, wife Kim Kardashian West showed her support by re-tweeting the message with an American flag emoji. She also posted his tweet to her Instagram stories.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar's Net Worth: The 'Only Indian Actor' on Forbes' highest-paid celebs list 2020

Also Read | 'Harley Quinn' Margot Robbie's net worth is much more than 'A-okay'; Details inside

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.