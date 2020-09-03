Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph Faces Backlash After He Tweets About Using His 'platforms'

After June 2, Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph made a comeback on Twitter on September 3, 2020. After a gap of three months, the singer wrote, "You guys keep asking me to use my platforms. feels good to dust these bad boys off." He posted two pictures, in which he could be seen flaunting his platform white sneakers. However, his tweet did not go down well with his followers, who had been requesting him to address important issues via his social media handles.

Tyler Joseph received a lot of backlash from netizens, who were expecting him to share his thoughts on many prevalent issues. A user wrote, "This tweet's really funny man. So sad to see that your toxic and delicate fandom is probably going to cancel you for not pandering to them like they're used to. Good luck, king." Tyler Joseph's platform tweet was presumably a joke about being inactive on social media. Another user tweeted, "He has the right to post whatever he wants to. You guys were pressuring him to start using his platforms when he is the one that decides when to use them. You have no right to pressure someone into doing something, so stop judging and leave the man alone."

Twenty One Pilots' Tyler Joseph faces backlash on Twitter

you guys keep asking me to use my platforms.

feels good to dust these bad boys off. pic.twitter.com/CFyMOIkKgC — tyler jøseph (@tylerrjoseph) September 2, 2020

that was not funny. not amused. not a laugh. not a chuckle. not a haha or even a hehe. that was not funny at all. i would be embarrassed if i were you. you need a tutor on comedy and on humor cause this just isn't it. it was terrible. it was horrible. it was NOT Funny. — laurie áµ•Ìˆ (@SCBVOGUE) September 2, 2020

ANYWAY see below for helpful carrds so we can show tyler joseph, a grown man, how to actually use his platform to help https://t.co/knGstBbyiC — ella áµ‡Ë¡áµ (@safetyIer) September 2, 2020

He’s mocking everyone for pressuring him to do something — Timothy Tim (@magicalFetus_) September 3, 2020

you look good but this caption is really tone deaf and insensitive. you’ve been known to not like to talk about “politics” but are human rights really that political? no, they are not. as i am sure you’ve seen petitions going around: please spread them. use your platform for real — ryan (@CHEETAHDEMA) September 2, 2020

Soon after, Tyler Joseph once again took to his Twitter and clarified his earlier tweet. He wrote, "your own mental health should always be a priority. I’m amazed at how easy it is to forget that simple fact. it’s something that can sneak up on you, then eventually you check in on it and realize it’s in really bad shape." Tyler continued, "I use music, humor, being alone, breaks from social media, family, uncomfortable and honest conversations with friends, and sometimes crying. a few tools, but they don’t all work for everyone. find what helps you take back ground lost."

The Twenty One Pilot's singer also clarified that his tweet wasn’t supposed to be about human rights. He added that he wanted to take a moment to raise awareness about something else that has meant to him for a long time. He wrote, "So in case you are wondering where I stand: Black Lives Matter."

(Source: @tylerrjoseph Twitter)

Netizens react

no â¤ï¸he can use his platform as he pleases. — ayeee (@altervalz) September 3, 2020

You all need to literally stop bullying him. Tyler spoke out about what he's best at which is mental health. You guys literally need to stop being so rude to him. I've been disappointed in the clique before but not like this. You guys need to stop acting like this. — Faith Brown (@faithhbrown11) September 3, 2020

I'm sorry for everything that certain people have said about you, make it clear that Latin American fans love you♥ï¸!!!!! — É¢ÉªÉ´á´€; (@pilotsxglow) September 3, 2020

