When Daniel Craig Said He'd 'rather Slash His Wrists' Than Play James Bond; Read

Back in 2015, in an interview, Daniel Craig was asked if he could imagine doing another Bond movie. After this, the actor was quick to reply. Daniel told Time Out magazine he'd rather break the glass and slash his wrists. Daniel said a 'no' and then stated that he was over it at that moment and all he wanted to do was move on.

In the same interaction, Craig was asked he wanted to move on from Bond for good. After which the actor asserted that he hadn't given it any thought and added that he just did not want to think about it for at least a year or two. He also said that he did not know what the next step would be. Daniel Craig added that he wasn't in discussion with anybody about anything. He said that if he did another Bond movie, it would only be for the money.

Also Read |Pierce Brosnan reveals he was fired as James Bond as makers were in favour of Daniel Craig

It all began in 2005 when Craig was contacted by Eon Productions to portray James Bond. The first film, Casino Royale, premiered in 2006. Daniel played James Bond in the film and the movie amassed massive numbers at the box-office. In 2008, Craig reprised his role as Bond in Quantum of Solace, which once again did wonders at the box-office. Skyfall and Spectre were also well-received. Apart from the Bond series, Daniel Craig has been a part of movies like Knives Out, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, Cowboys & Aliens, and others. And now, Craig will be seen in the upcoming film, No Time To Die, which marks his 25th film in the James Bond franchise.

Also Read | Daniel Craig's James Bond to become a father in 'No Time to Die'?

Also Read | 'Spectre' BTS from the opening scene with Daniel Craig as James Bond; See

No Time To Die trailer

The makers of No Time To Die unveiled a new teaser clip ahead of its trailer launch on September 2, 2020. The teaser shows Daniel Craig back in action in his tuxedo. In no time, the video met with a flurry of comments. A user wrote, "Now I'm thrilled." Whereas many expressed excitement to watch the trailer.

Also Read | Daniel Craig is a 'man on a mission' in the latest 'No Time To Die' poster

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.