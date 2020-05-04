Kylie Jenner's Friend Stassie Takes A Parade To The Star's $36.5M Mansion; Watch

From love-life to upcoming projects, the celebrity friend duos often manage to give a sneak-peek into each other's life. They never leave any opportunity to highlight the achievements of each other as well. Recently, Kylie Jenner's friend Stassie Karanikolaou also took her fans and the internet users on a tour to the 22-year-old actor's resort-style mansion and cars, worth $36.5 million.

Interestingly, Stassie Karanikolaou shared a video on her TikTok handle. As the video starts, Stassie is seen opening the door of Kylie Jenner's house, Holmby Hills mansion in LA, while saying 'Ayo, my best friend’s rich check'. The video takes the viewers thorough the mansion at every level such as the entrance with a slate grey door. The viewers can see barefoot Stassie showing off the curated furnished living room, cabana pool area, and spacious car garage.

While playing Baguettes In the Face in the background, Stassie parades through her mansion, where she is currently in quarantine with Kylie. As the video progresses, a detailed look of Kylie's car collection is also shown. The Kylie Cosmetics owner's car collection includes Travis Scott’s brand new custom Buggati sports car prized around $3million, which is also considered as the fastest, most powerful, and exclusive production super sports car.

In the video, Karanikolaou also showcases Kylie’s black Ferrari with winged doors and red leather interior. Later, she proceeds towards a cream Rolls Royce, a red Lamborghini, and lastly, a black Lamborghini Urus. Captioning the short video, she wrote, 'Lol @kyliejenner' with a hashtag that read '#fyp'.

Watch the video below:

It seems like that Kylie Jenner and her friend are having fun at her home while observing social distancing. In one of the recent TikTok posts, Stassie and Kylie are seen twerking with DaBaby’s Vibez. Apart from this, a few days back, Kylie shared a video and tickled the funny bone of her fans on the internet while having a fun conversation with Stassie.

