Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari, Is The 'Indian Kylie Jenner' For Her Fans

Palak Tiwari, daughter of Shweta Tiwari, recently shared a bunch of pictures that had been clicked through FaceTime. She can be seen looking stunning in white in most of the pictures posted. Her followers can be seen pouring in with a lot of love and appreciation in the comments section. A few people can also be seen calling her Indian Kylie Jenner for her sharp features.

Palak Tiwari recently shared a few pictures on her official Instagram handle where she could be seen posing through a video chat app. In the pictures posted, Palak Tiwari could be seen dressed in a pair of white pants that had red stripe design along with its stitching. She could be seen wearing a white, sleeveless blouse with a pair of semi-formal pants. Her hair was left open which gave out a slightly messy look.

In accessories, she could be seen wearing a pair of silver hoops that went well with the outfit. Her makeup was kept light with well-done eyebrows, brown nude lip colour and dark brown eyeshadow which gave out a smoky eye effect. In the comments section of the post, people have stressed on how gorgeous and stunning her look is. One of her followers has also called her Indian Kylie Jenner for her sharp facial features. Have a look at the post and the comments from Palak Tiwari’s Instagram here.

Palak Tiwari’s video shoot

Palak Tiwari had recently shared a fun video that had been shot over a video chatting app. She could be seen donning various outfits in the video, one of which was a pink furry crop top with a pair of jeans. The video was made by Chris Rathore as she mentioned in the caption for the post. Have a look at the stunning video from Palak Tiwari’s Instagram here.

Image Courtesy: Palak Tiwari Instagram

