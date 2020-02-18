Kylie Jenner Gives A Glimpse Of Her $1 Million Worth Handbag Closet; Watch Here

Kylie Jenner is a successful model turned businesswoman and one of the richest celebrities in the world adored for her beauty and style. The American celebrity is the founder and owner of Kylie Cosmetics. Recently, the makeup mogul gave the world a glimpse of her lavish purse collection and handbags. Read on to know more about the whole story here:

Kylie Jenner flaunts her purse and handbag collection

According to the reports, Kylie Jenner has an extravagant handbag collection which includes rare handbags from Hermes Kelly and also a one-of-a-kind limited edition. She had posted photos of the same on her Instagram handle’s story section on Feb 16. The post revealed that Jenner has a collection of over 20 Hermes Kelly and Birkin bags, which are two of the most exclusive fashion accessories.

She also has several classic blacks and coloured Birkins, as well as numerous crocodile style Birkins. Jenner’s collection also revealed that she is especially fond of Judith Leiber's crystal-covered clutches.

Various brands like Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, Gucci, Fendi, and Balmain were seen sitting on her tabletop, as she has collected bags from all these brands over the years. Her collection also has a custom Louis Vuitton painted with her daughter’s name and troll characters. According to the reports, Kylie's handbag closet would price over $1 million on any given day.

