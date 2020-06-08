Kylie Jenner's Best Moments On 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Kylie Jenner has often managed to surprise audiences. Be it a pole dance as a teenager in the earlier seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians or her cosmetic empire today, the raging celeb has only gotten better with her game over the years. Kylie Jenner was first noticed in 2007 on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Listed below are some of Kylie Jenner's best childhood moments on KUWTK.

READ:When Kylie Jenner Dressed Stormi Up Like Travis Scott; See Photos

Kylie Jenner's best childhood moments on KUWTK

READ:Kylie Jenner Becomes 'World's Highest Paid Celebrity' After Forbes' 'billionaire' Claim

READ:Kylie Jenner Not In Talking Terms With Mom Kris Jenner Post Forbes' 'billionaire' Report?

Kylie Jenner's pole dance at age 10

When the show KUWTK first aired in 2007, sisters Kylie and Kendall were only 10 years old. Today, the two sisters in their 20's have made a mark in their respective industries. Kylie Jenner during the first season of KUWTK, showcased her talent to Kim Kardashian and everyone else in the family as she showcased her moves. While the sisters were happy, her parents, Kris and Bruce Jenner were certainly not.

Kylie Jenner got furious at her dad's no-boys at home rule

Kylie Jenner threw a party during her childhood days and invited boys home. Jenner's father, Bruce was mad at her as he had laid down a strict 'no-boys at home' rule for all the girls. Kylie Jenner was seen throwing a fit on KUWTK as her father asked the boys to leave. She also went and told her dad how she never wanted to see him again.

Kylie Jenner refused to let anyone stay at her house

In another season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie was seen throwing a fit on not letting anyone stay at her house. Kylie's mother Kris suggested they move to Kylie's house and live with her. On hearing this, Kylie told her family members of how she would stab herself if that were to happen.

Kylie Jenner talks to sisters on her not supposed to be ending up famous

It appalls people to know about Kylie's multi-million dollar business. The young celeb, who was crowned to be the youngest billionaire last year. While on the show, in one of the seasons, Kylie was seen talking to Kim and Kourtney about some people being born to be famous and some who are not. She also told her sisters that she was not born to be famous. Kim, on the other hand, told her sisters that she indeed was born to be super famous. Today, Kylie Jenner is indeed one of the most popular celebs across the globe.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.