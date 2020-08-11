Kylie Jenner's Birthday: On Her 23rd Birthday Know How Much Is Her Private Jet Worth

Kylie Jenner celebrated her 23rd birthday recently with her family. Recently, a verified Instagram account TheShadeRoom revealed the whopping price of Kylie Jenner’s private jet. The post has been doing the rounds on social media, so as Kylie celebrates her 23rd birthday, find out how much is her private jet worth.

Kylie Jenner's jet is worth millions

The Instagram account obtained photos of Kylie Jenner jetting off with her family for her 23rd birthday. TheShadeRoom account revealed that a close source confirmed that Kylie Jenner’s jet is worth $72.8 million. This is around Rs 544 crores.

The Instagram page also revealed that Kylie even got a subtle “N810KJ” stamp on the plane to highlight her birthday August 10th (8/10) and her initials “KJ.” The Instagram handle also revealed in the post that Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attended the festivities together with baby True. Recently, the pair has sparked rumours of a reconciliation. Check out their pictures below.

Earlier, Khloe Kardashian had given a sneak-peek into Kylie Jenner's jet plane. She had shown how the napkins and cutlery had Kylie's name on them. Take a look at some of the pictures below.

A sneak peek into Kylie's jet plane

Previously, Kylie Jenner had posted a picture with Stormi as the two sat in front of Kylie’s birthday cake. Kylie captioned the picture, “the best gift of all” as she wrapped her arm around Stormi. Stormi was seen wearing a black sleeveless top. Check out the picture below.

On the birthday, Kylie had a couple of pictures of herself in a rose gold tube top and a skirt. The top has her age written on it as Kylie sat in a chair and posed in her monotone outfit. Check out the picture below.

On Instagram, Kylie did not reveal much about how she spent her birthday. On Instagram stories, she reposted the numerous birthday wishes she had received from her friends and family.

Kylie’s sisters posted several throwback pictures with Kylie and made her feel special. Khloe Kardashian posted adorable pictures of Kylie and herself from the past as she wished her on her birthday. Take a look at the post below.

