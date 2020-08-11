Zack Snyder Unveils New Steppenwolf Design From His Cut Of 'Justice League'

Zack Snyder's version of Justice League is one of the most anticipated projects in Hollywood. The director has revealed a new Steppenwolf design which will feature in his cut of Justice League. It is totally different from the one that featured in the theatrical version.

Zack Snyder unveils new Steppenwolf design from Justice League

Director Zack Snyder is quite active on his VERO account, where he shared a still of his fresh Steppenwolf look. The character was the main antagonist in Justice League theatrical cut. The filmmaker captioned the picture, “Just working today. Pulled this out of the editorial. Sorry he’s low-resolution, but I’ve seen him in all his hi-res glory and he’s a thing to beholdï¿¼ï¿¼. ï¿¼Quick question… how many f@*ks do you think he gives???” (sic).

The new Steppenwolf appearance is a sight of terror for the superheroes and a treat for fans who were not satisfied with his look in Justice League film. The fresh design seems more ferocious than his previous counterpart. The general form is the same, but the Synder Cut Steppenwolf is taller, bolder and spikier with less human-looking appearance. While Steppenwolf was the only villain in JL released version, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will also have the much-hyped DC baddie, Darkseid.

Previously, Zack Snyder gave a sneak peek at Darkseid in his cut of the superhero project. He also shared a clip featuring Henry Cavill donning Black Superman suit. Both the things were reported to be in the theatrical version of Justice League, but was changed after Snyder left the project for personal issues. Now, fans are excited to see everything come together in Zack Snyder’s Justice League. More insights from the project, along with several other DC content, will be revealed at the DC FanDome event which is scheduled for August 22, 2020.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

Zack Snyder talked about his cut of Justice League in virtual interaction. He explained that the original movie had many pivotal aspects of scenes which were cut out of the frame due to cropping. The filmmaker mentioned that he is trying to obtain the name Zack Snyder’s Justice League for his version, but is unsure if it is possible due to legal reasons.

He even showcased the film’s merchandise for fans to celebrate the release, with all proceeds moving to suicide prevention. The makers will work on its visual effects, score, editing and the budget is estimated to be more than $30 million. The Snyder Cut is scheduled to release on HBO Max in early to mid-2021.

