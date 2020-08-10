Actor Antonio Banderas informed his fans that he contracted COVID-19 on his 60th birthday. Today, August 10, 2020, is the 60th birthday of the popular Spanish actor. However, Antonio Banderas took to Twitter and revealed that his birthday plans had to be cancelled after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Antonio Banderas reveals that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his 60th birthday

Quiero contaros lo siguiente... pic.twitter.com/u579iBVLM0 — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) August 10, 2020

Above is actor Antonio Banderas' message on Twitter in which he revealed his condition to his fans. Translated to English, Antonio Banderas stated that he wanted to publicly share with his fans his current condition. He added that today, which is his 60th birthday, will be spent in quarantine as he tested positive for the COVID-19 disease. He also shared an image of his message in his tweet.

The actor assured his fans that he was feeling okay. However, he added that he was feeling more tired than he usually does. He also told his fans that he was confident he would make a full recovery within a few days time. Fans immediately flooded the comments section with good wishes for the actor. Fans wished him a quick recovery and asked him to enjoy his 60th birthday despite the quarantine.

Antonio Banderas is most renowned for playing the role of Zorro in The Mask of Zorro series. He was also the voice for the Shrek universe's iconic character, Puss in Boots. Other popular films to feature Antonio Banderas include Philadelphia, Interview with the Vampire, Desperado, Assassins, and Evita. Moreover, Banderas is also known for playing a prominent role in the popular Spy Kids movie series.

In recent years, Antonio Banderas featured in movies such as Beyond the Edge, Life Itself, Pain and Glory, and The Laundromat. He also played a significant role in the Dolittle reboot starring Robert Downey Jr. Antonio Banderas will soon be seen in the upcoming films Uncharted, The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and Lamborghini – The Legend. Uncharted is still filming while The Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard and Lamborghini – The Legend are currently in the post-production phase.

