Kylie Jenner's Bugatti, Lamborghini, And Massive Luxury Car Collection Speaks Volumes

Kylie Jenner's Instagram has showcased the beauty mogul's power and charisma. Kylie Jenner has always been big on beauty and her website and social media handles speak volumes on the same. Jenner, along with having an obsession with rare Hermes' handbags, also has a thing for luxury cars. The beauty maestro also made a video showcasing her vast car collection but sadly took it down immediately. Her Instagram feed, on the other hand, showcases her exquisite collection. Listed below are all the pictures where Kylie Jenner is seen showing off her massive car collection.

Kylie Jenner showing off her car collection

Kylie Jenner has been the youngest self-made billionaire. Many have although wondered about her being coined 'self-made'. The beauty mogul nevertheless lives a grand life many can only dream of. From a massive mansion to owning her own company that is valued at a whopping $900 million, Jenner has surely made a mark. Jenner, with a net worth of $1 billion as per Forbes 2020, has reportedly spent a total of $14 million on cars alone.

Kylie has always been known to splurge on the people she loves. From buying expensive gifts for her daughter to splurging on her friends and family, Kylie has always gone big for those she holds close. Jenner owns many cars, a Mercedes, a black Ferrari, a white Bugatti Chiron, an orange Lamborghini Aventador, a rare LaFerrari Aperta, and many custom-made Rolls Royces being a few of them. Jenner's white Bugatti Chiron reportedly comes at a whopping cost of $3 million. Kylie's super rare LaFerrari Aperta is no less on the numbers and came at a cost of $2.2 million dollars.

Besides her massive car collection, the beauty mogul has also collaborated with multiple brands and has smartly expanded her empire.The beauty maestro has also gotten the highest number of fans following her various social media accounts.

Recently, she gifted her sisters crystal clutches that were reportedly worth $5.5K. The entire Jenner and Kardashian clan is known to be big on their gifts and known for their limitless splurging habits. Just when one thinks about how much these beauties splurge, Kylie went all out for her two-year-old daughter Stormi. For Christmas, she got her a bow-shaped diamond ring.

