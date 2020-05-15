Kylie Jenner Chooses To Do Common Things 'differently' And These Posts Are Proof; Check

American model Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential personalities. Besides being the world’s youngest billionaire, the entrepreneur is acquainted with connecting with her audience through social media platforms. From cutting Mother’s Day cake to consuming cereal with milk for the first time, she has done numerous things differently. We have compiled some of them. Take a look.

1. Mother’s Day cake

Kylie Jenner shared a photo of a scrumptious cake that she received on the occasion of Mother’s Day. While she was cutting her cake, some fans started trolling the shape in which she cut the slice. However, Kylie Jenner, who was not in a mood to take them all, shared another photo on her social media.

In that photo, she cut a slice from the centre of the cake. One of her fans also shared the image and took a dig at trolls. He asked them if they had any business on commenting on her cake cutting. Take a look at the picture of the cake which Kylie Jenner cut to get back at her trolls.

Fans were angry that Kylie Jenner cut her personal cake that way, in the first picture, so she cut it this way in the second picture. Which is better? Which is anyone’s business? pic.twitter.com/UFNKywW4kx — Favour💓❤️ (@__Faves) May 11, 2020

2. When Kylie Jenner ate cereal with milk for the first time

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Twitter and revealed that she tried cereal with milk for the first time. In a tweet garnering over 1,97,300 likes and 10,000 comments, Jenner wrote her life-changing experience. Later on, she shared another tweet confessing that she preferred her cereal dry. However, netizens were taken aback with the news and suggested other things that she should try in a series of tweets. Take a look.

last night i had cereal with milk for the first time. life changing. — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

i always liked cereal dry i never bothered to put milk — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) September 19, 2018

Wait till you try peanut butter and jam. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) September 19, 2018

3. Tackling the Rise and Shine trademark rumours

Kylie Jenner made the term Rise and Shine popular the previous year. It led to a rumour that she was patenting the catchphrase for selling merchandise from it. This news started circulating when she used it in a song for her daughter, Stormi.

Since then, celebrities and fans started creating memes on social media, which increased its popularity. Kylie Jenner took to twitter and slammed those rumours by revealing that she did not send any cease and desist letters for the use of the phrase.

