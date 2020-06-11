Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi: Here's Everything You Need To Know

Kylie Jenner's newest member of the family, Stormi, often makes headlines with her adorable pictures. Kylie often shares pictures and videos of her daughter on social media platforms. Here is everything you need to know about Kylie Jenner' daughter Stormi:

Stormi was born on February 01, 2018

Stormi was born on February 01, 2018, to Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Her mother, Kylie Jenner is a makeup mogul, entrepreneur and a tv personality, known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians. On the other hand, Travis Scott is a popular American rapper known for his performance in songs like SICKO MODE, Goosebumps, Antidote, STARGAZING and several others. The news of Stormi's birth made headlines on the internet and it created a wave of excitement amongst fans.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Photos With Daughter Stormi Webster And Partner Travis Scott

Stormi weighed 8 lbs, 9 oz when she was born

Kylie Jenner shared a video that is titled, 'To Our Daughter' on YouTube. The video clip shows Kriss Jenner and her pregnancy journey. The end of the clip showcases Kylie Jenner revealing the weight of Stormi when she was born. Stormi weighed 8 lbs, 9 oz during the time of her birth.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Best Moments From 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians'

Stormi has her own makeup collection

Kylie Jenner dropped a makeup collection titled Stormi Collection. The founder of the Kylie Cosmetics took to Instagram to share the exciting news. Kylie Jenner has included her daughter in various collaborations. Before the launch of the collection, Kylie Jenner shared some promo clips and pictures that feature both herself as well as her daughter. Check out:

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner Dons A Stunning Crop Top On Her New Tennis Court; See Pics

Stormi's nursery is coloured pink

Kylie Jenner's makeup brands and her skincare products revolve around the colour pink. Kylie Jenner has her office coloured in pink shades too and the episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians showcase her office in pink colour. Not only that, but Stormi Webster's nursery is also painted in pink. The model has given fans a glimpse into her nursery. Stormi's stunning nursery can be seen when Kriss Jenner visited the Ellen Show. Kylie made headlines when she shared the video that shows her singing 'Rise and Shine' song to Stormi.

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner's Memorable Appearances In TV Shows And Hollywood Films

Khloe Kardashian was the first to be informed about Kylie's pregnancy

A fan of Kylie Jenner raised a question as to which of her sisters did she inform first about her pregnancy news. Kylie Jenner revealed which sister she shared the news first. She wrote, ''I think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney''. Check out the tweet shared by Kylie Jenner:

i think it was Khloe! Maybe Kourtney 🤔 https://t.co/7aYTDlTQTM — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) March 12, 2018

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.