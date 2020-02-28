Kylie Jenner's Memorable Appearances In TV Shows And Hollywood Films

Kylie Jenner is considered to be one of the most popular American celebrities. She is one of the most prominent faces in the media industry. Jenner has managed to achieve maximum success through her popular brand Kylie Cosmetics. Apart from her modelling career, she has also appeared on the silver screen. From being in short videos to modelling, Kylie has it all. Here's taking a look at the times when Kylie Jenner appeared in TV shows and films:

Ocean's Eight

Helmed by Gary Ross and produced by Steven Soderbergh and Susan Ekins, the movie was released in the year 2018. It a comedy film and features Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter, and Awkwafina. The movie revolves around a group of women who organise a very complicated heist of the annual Met Gala which is held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Kylie Jenner made a cameo appearance in the movie. Along with Kylie Jenner, there were a couple of other celebrities including Anna Wintour, Alexander Wang, Zac Posen and others who made a cameo appearance in the movie. Have a look at the trailer:

Other Special Appearances of Kylie Jenner

Jenner has made an appearance in several TV shows. Apart from making a cameo appearance in Ocean Eight, Jenner has been featured in several shows like Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloe Take Miami, Deal With It, Much Music Video Awards and others. Out of all the TV shows, Kylie Jenner is mostly known for her appearance in Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians is a reality TV show that airs on E! channel. The show majorly focuses on the lives of the whole Kardashian family and gives fans an insight into their personal as well as their professional lives. Ryan Seacrest works as an executive producer for the TV show.

