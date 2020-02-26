Kylie Jenner And Jordyn Woods' Friendship Timeline And How It Hit A Rocky Patch

Last year according to reports, Kylie Jenner called it quits with her long time best friend Jordyn Woods after the latter hooked up with the former's sister, Khloe Kardashian's ex, Tristan Thompson. When the rumours started doing the rounds, it allegedly broke Khloe Kardashian’s family. Kylie Jenner too distanced herself from Jordyn Woods. Here is a timeline of Kylie and Jordyn's failing friendship.

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods friendship timeline

In 2012, Kylie Jenner met her best friend through a mutual friend before starting for high school. Kylie Jenner met Jaden Smith in middle school and he introduced Jordyn woods to Kylie Jenner. The two hit it off immediately and hung out a lot together. In December 2013, Jordyn posted a picture of them together wishing her fans a Merry Christmas.

In 2014, Kylie Jenner invited her best friend Jordyn Woods to her sister Kim Kardashian’s wedding. Jordyn was always supportive of Kylie’s brand and was also present for her lip kit launch. The two were also spotted together for the New York Fashion Week.

In 2016, Jordyn Woods modelled for Kylie Jenner’s lip kit. Soon, Jordyn Woods launched her first-ever fashion line and Kylie Jenner happened to be her biggest cheerleader. In the spin-off, Life of Kylie, her then best friend Jordyn was the major part of the show.

After a few trips together, Jordyn Woods was also around when Kylie Jenner made her pregnancy announcement. It was also reported that the two best friends started living together in 2018. Later the same year, they launched their cosmetic collaboration too. In an Instagram caption, Kylie Jenner wrote that their relationship was unmatchable and that she considered Jordyn a family member.

The two also took a vacation with Kylie Jenner’s baby Stormi Webster. But in 2019, at a house party when Jordyn Woods was reportedly cosying up with Tristian Thompson, Kylie Jenner decided to end her friendship with Jordyn.

