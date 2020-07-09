Kylie Jenner’s Palatial Home Looks Like A Sheer Paradise In These Exquisite Pictures

The youngest member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, Kylie Jenner has carved out quite a humongous success story for herself with her own makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics. So, it is not a surprise that Kylie's palatial mansion reflects her own sense of ideation and persona. She resides with her daughter, Stormi Webster in Los Angeles, at the suburban district of Hidden Hills.

The entrepreneur's home is designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard who has reportedly inculcated a fun and fresh vibe to the place along with an abundance of the color pink which also happens to be Kylie's favorite. Here is looking at some of the jaw-dropping glimpses of Kylie's mansion.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Vacations With A Man And It Isn’t Travis Scott, Details Inside

A staircase to greet

One of the first things which greet anyone at Kylie's home is her chic staircase and the all-white lobby. The area also has a screen print of Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe. Furthermore, the lobby and staircase area is decked up with multicolored pendant lights.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Mimics Sisters Kourtney And Khloe In A Funny TikTok Video; Watch

A shade of grey

The color grey dominates Kylie's living room. The windows also face her backyard and swimming pool. The chic decor in the room consists of the grey couch, grey curtains as well as the black and white rug.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Makes TikTok Videos With Her Bestfriend, Mocks Her Sisters And Mother

Exquisite is the word

Kylie's living room also has a carved grey wall along with a fireplace. It possesses a flat TV screen for her daughter Stormi. The area also has a small pantry kitchen along with cabinets.

Handbags for an eternity

Kylie's handbag closet is pure bliss for any fashion enthusiast. Her collections range from Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Judith Leiber, and Berkins. Mirrored walls and a glass chandelier dominates the entrepreneur's handbag closet.

Tryst with the colors

Kylie's dining area features customized dining chairs and its decked up in colors that match her lipstick line. The color which mainly dominates the dining area is pink. The wall area features artworks from artist Damien Hirst's 'I Love You' series.

All things love

Just like her mother, Stormi's room is filled with many shades of pink and is extremely endearing to behold. Her room has a butterfly wall mural. It also possesses a pink tent along with a white kitchen set.

Kylie's pink and white bedroom fulfills the bohemian fantasy

The kiss was indeed beautiful

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.