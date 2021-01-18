Kylie Jenner's Shower Photos Trigger Meme Fest On Twitter; Check Out Her Tweets

Kylie Jenner started trending on social media earlier today, when netizens took notice of a picture she posted on her Instagram stories. The TV personality had posted a picture of her luxury bathroom and was showing some of the unique things she has installed in there. However, when netizens saw Kylie Jenner’s showerhead, they could not help but question her taste.

Kylie Jenner's photos of shower trigger memefest

Netizens gushed to social media and shared hilarious memes about Kylie Jenner’s Instagram story. A number of netizens posted screenshots focusing on the shower in Kylie’s bathroom and highlighted how low the water pressure in her bathroom was. A number of netizens flooded Twitter with memes about how small the shower head was and wondered why would Kylie choose that fitting for her bathroom.

Many other netizens made fun of the reality TV star about how she lives in a mansion that costs her $ 35 million but still has low water pressure. A few people on Twitter also compared their house's water pressure with that of Kylie and posted memes about it too. Check out some of the memes shared on the same subject below.

Kylie Jenner's memes

Kylie Jenner lives in a $35m mansion and this is the water pressure... pic.twitter.com/R3yQHtPSWW — alex (@worshipaIex) January 18, 2021

kylie jenner’s ghetto water pressure gotta be one of the funniest things i’ve seen this year pic.twitter.com/Aib9ADYXIX — gav (@golden_gav) January 18, 2021

Me: I’m not gonna judge anyone anymore

Me after seeing kylie jenner’s water pressure: pic.twitter.com/w8sH0MLFeZ — holly (@hollyelaine2004) January 18, 2021

A few other netizens also wrote on Twitter how they might just have things in common with Kylie considering her water pressure is so low. Several other netizens posted that they think that maybe Kylie faces other things like WiFi lagging as well, as she has such low water pressure in her bathroom like other common people. Check out some of the tweets by netizens on the same subject below.

I never thought I would have anything in common with Kylie Jenner https://t.co/XHeJzKGzCa — chu (@chuuzus) January 17, 2021

I was sitting in bed last night waiting for my lagging wifi to load my Netflix & I sat there wondering if Kylie Jenner had to deal with internet lag. Now I’m thinking she just might lmao. https://t.co/sRIQXI7i2f — carolyn (@Caroleeeeeeeen) January 17, 2021

my flex is having better water pressure then kylie jenner pic.twitter.com/fb7KqDlpNl — armi’s backup (@91DIESEL_) January 18, 2021

How I got better water pressure than Kylie Jenner ya'll https://t.co/Lxu6pqfegs — Aiyana Navarrette (@aiyana2018) January 17, 2021

A few people also mention on Twitter that they are amazed how Kylie is trending on Twitter because of her water pressure. Few other people commented on Twitter posts that how their real-life pressures are higher than the star's shower pressure. Check out some of the tweets on Kylie Jenner's low shower pressure by netizens below.

Y’all are very concerned with Kylie Jenner’s water pressure but what about the PRESSURES of every day life? pic.twitter.com/SeuFq4DkP6 — nathan (@868nathan) January 18, 2021

My tears came down with more pressure than Kylie Jenner's shower — Mofinho Original (@mofinho) January 18, 2021

Kylie Jenner's net worth

According to a report in Forbes, Kylie Jenner’s net worth is estimated at $900 million. Moreover, the report further mentions that more than a third of that is the estimated $340 million in post-tax cash Jenner would have pocketed from selling a majority of her company.

