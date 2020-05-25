Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of Stormi & Chicago Having An Adorable Conversation; Watch

Fashion influencer and makeup mogul Kylie Jenner has been in quarantine much like all the other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family. All of them are spending time with their respective families while being homebound due to the coronavirus pandemic. Kylie Jenner has been very active on social media and has been keeping her fans updated about her day-to-day life.

Kylie Jenner recently took to her Instagram account and shared an adorable video of her daughter Stormi Webster. Stormi Webster is seen enjoying a joy ride along with her cousin and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter Chicago West. Check out the adorable video shared on Kylie Jenner’s Instagram account.

Kylie Jenner shares Stormi Webster & Chicago’s video

In the video, Stormi Webster is seen sitting in a small cart along with her cousin Chicago. Chicago and Stormi are seen conversing in incoherent words and then laughing at their own silliness. The toddlers seem to enjoy themselves as they laugh and giggle at each other.

Towards the end of the video, Chicago West tells Stormi Webster that she likes the way her hair is done. Stormi adorably replies with a sweet thank you before continuing to laugh. While posting the video, Kylie Jenner captioned the picture with a simple ‘these two’ on her social media.

Kim Kardashian West also shared the video on her Instagram account. She posted the video on her Instagram story and posted it with a caption similar to Kylie Jenner. However, she wrote, ‘These two. Stormi x Chi’ on her Instagram story.

Fans have dropped sweet comments on Kylie Jenner’s video and stated that they liked seeing the two sisters conversing with each other. Kim Kardashian has also dropped a comment on Kylie Jenner's video, called the toddlers sweet. Khloe Kardashian has stated that she was waiting for the 'kid babble' for a long time.

Kylie Jenner has been sharing pictures and videos of her daughter, Stormi Webster, on her Instagram account as well. The mother-daughter duo shares an amazing bond and is often seen having a gala time. Kylie Jenner’s Instagram stories often feature hilarious videos of Stormi Webster cooking up some mischief. Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster are often seen enjoying each other’s company in the COVID-19 lockdown.

