Kylie Jenner Is Often Spotted Contributing To The Society With A Social Activity

The Kardashians and Jenners have established themselves as a "brand" through their reality TV stint. The family, however, never fails to make a point to support various causes, donate to charities, and raise awareness issues affecting the world. Kylie Jenner, who is the youngest child of Kris Jenner, is often spotted contributing to the society with a social activity.

Kylie Jenner is a famous American media personality. She has starred in the E! reality television series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians since 2007 and is currently the founder and owner of cosmetic company Kylie Cosmetics. According to Forbes magazine, Kylie Jenner is among the world's youngest billionaire as of March 2019. Here are the contributions Kylie made to society in recent years. Read ahead to know more-

Kylie Jenner’s contributions to society

Donated to Teen Cancer America

On Kylie Jenner’s 20th birthday, she posted a video on Instagram to announce a new partnership between her and Teen Cancer America, to which she donated a large portion of her profits from Kylie Cosmetics made that day. During this entire event, her friend Harry Hudson, himself a cancer survivor, said that they were trying to bridge the gap between child and adult cancer care. Harry also said that Kylie was always right by his side throughout all of his chemo treatments and she understands the seriousness of the problem very well. On her birthday, she tried to spread awareness through her products, as buying her products meant supporting a cause and doing something positive.

Kylie Jenner donated $750,000 to a feminist organization

When Kylie Jenner announced her 22nd birthday collection for Kylie Cosmetics, she said that the launch would be much bigger than what it seems. On her Instagram story, the billionaire said that, "You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way. All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away". Later, she announced a collaboration with Ellen DeGeneres to donate the proceeds of her birthday collection to some incredible people around the country. During her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kylie Jenner donated $750,000 to the founder and members of a feminist organization in Florida, Nest of Love. This organization is dedicated to mentoring young women, helping low-income kids in the community, and promoting female empowerment.

Kylie also donated $50,000 to an elementary school in the South Bronx and $200,000 to the family of one of its teachers

During the second time Kylie collaborated with DeGeneres, she aimed to give away $1 million from the proceeds of her 22nd birthday collection. Kylie surprised a 22-year-old fan who had dropped out of college to help support her mom. For the second part of Kylie's collaboration with DeGeneres — which aimed to give away $1 million from the proceeds of her 22nd birthday collection — the young mogul surprised a 22-year-old fan who had dropped out of college to help support her mom. Ashley Almonte said that her mother is a single parent and a first-grade teacher. She works on low funds but makes sure to keep her children first, added Ashley. Kylie gave Ashley and her mother $100,000 each. She also donated $50,000 to the elementary school in the South Bronx where Ashley's mother has worked for 20 years.

