Lady Gaga To Host At-home Concert For Coronavirus Relief, Priyanka Chopra To Join In

Lady Gaga recently took to her Twitter and announced her at-home concert titled One World: Together At Home. The broadcast centric concert will feature a number of artists including Billie Eilish, John Legend, Keith Urban, Paul McCartney and Priyanka Chopra amongst various other. This concert is a benefit relief show centred around the coronavirus outbreak in collaboration with the World Health Organization (WHO).

Lady Gaga to headline COVID-19 relief concert

Lady Gaga will be joined by Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, Elton John, Finneas, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Lizzo, Maluma, Stevie Wonder & many more during the “One World: Together At Home” global broadcast on Saturday, April 18th. pic.twitter.com/Llhtnmmstl — The Pop Hub (@ThePopHub) April 6, 2020

The first of its kind concert will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert, some of the most known talk show hosts In America. The One World: Together At Home will take place on April 18, 2020, and will be broadcasted live on various channels in the USA like ABC, NBS and CBS along with online streaming. After the live streaming, the concert will also reportedly be telecast the next day along with various interviews of UK celebs and medical staff workers.

The concert reportedly aims to highlight the efforts being put in globally by various frontline workers during the war against the coronavirus outbreak. The concert will be available for streaming on Global Citizen's official website. The concert will also aim at raising funds for various corporations and government bodies who are combating the ongoing pandemic. The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has revealed in a public statement that the One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful act of solidarity against a threat like the coronavirus outbreak.

