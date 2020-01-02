Lady Gaga Makes Out With A Mystery Man After NYE Party; Who Is He?

Everyone hunts for someone to hug and kiss as the clock strikes 12 on New Year's Eve, but Lady Gaga is not hunting for someone. It seems that the singer has already found her special someone. She was spotted making out with this man after the New Year's Eve show. The question now arises: Who is this mystery man?

Lady Gaga and her mystery man

According to an article in a leading entertainment daily, Lady Gaga gave a mind-blowing performance in Vegas as she created the mood of celebration at Park Theater. The actor performed Jazz + Piano. She next brought the house down at the NoMad Restaurant as she became a part of Brian Newman's After Dark show. She sang Fly Me to the Moon. Gaga also gave a treat to the audience as she performed a sensuous dance with Brain Newman's wife and former Miss Exotic World winner Angie Pontani.

More video of @ladygaga and @BrianNewmanNY ring in 2020 at NoMad at Park MGM #VegasNYE #NewYearsEve2020 (It really was an incredible night, some of which I can’t show you.) pic.twitter.com/nwknCJMvqW — Kevin M. Cannon (@kmcannonphoto) January 1, 2020

After giving these excellent performances, what attracted the eyes was Lady Gaga getting down the stage and kissing a dark-haired, bearded man. The two can be seen making out as the celebrations around them ensue. The two seem to be lost in each other. This adorable moment was captured well in a video shared exclusively by TMZ.

According to the article, the mystery-man is named Michael. There isn't much information about the guy other than the fact that he gets to kiss Lady Gaga. It will be interesting to know and see who Michael is.

