Lady Gaga Says She Wants To Be A Mentor To Billie Eilish For THIS Reason

Billie Eilish is has become one of the most loved singers in recent years. From her award-winning songs to her song in James Bond's No Time To Die, she has garnered millions of fans and followers all over the world. Billie Eilish also made history earlier this year when she won about five of the prestigious Gramophone awards. At the age of 18, Billie has risen to stardom through her music has and has become a sensation. It was recently reported by an entertainment portal that Lady Gaga wants to take Billie Eilish under her wing and mentor her on how the music industry works. She will be doing this as she wants to help Eilish take big steps in her career.

Lady Gaga reveals why she wants to mentor Billie Eilish

While talking to an entertainment portal Lady Gaga expressed that for her training and mentoring Billie Eilish is like healing as she had not got a mentor at a young age and she does not want that to happen to the teenage singer. She added that she will be a mentor to someone else who wants it too. Lady Gaga mentioned how she had a hard time coming to terms with getting older women as mentors. But Celine Dion and Carole King helped her a lot and that is when she realised that is was tough to get a female mentor in the industry. She then expressed that she really hopes to help the young stars no matter what their gender identity is or sexual identity is.

Lady Gaga then revealed how she used to always look up to one person and that was none other than the legendary singer Sir Elton John. She added that Elton has been a mentor for her for a long time and he is the one who has help her (Lady Gaga) keep her head above the water. She also mentioned that John recognises if she is down while she hides it from the whole world, and can't hide it from him in any way. She said not many female musicians have a mentor to look up to and she can be one. This news has come as a dream come true for fans who want Lady Gaga and Billie Eilish to collaborate.

