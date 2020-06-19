Lady Gaga Leaves Fan Awestruck By Gifting Her Own Jacket As Latter Compliments Her

A Lady Gaga fan in Malibu was recently awe-struck with the singer's beautiful gesture of gifting her jacket to her. In an interview with a news portal, Lady Gaga’s fan Shannon Mckee said that she walked to Lady Gaga and said she complimented her for her jacket. The fan recalled that after giving her compliment she took a little time to realise that she was talking to a celebrity.

She further said that as a gesture of kindness, Lady Gaga removed the leather jacket that she liked it and gave it to her as a gift. Lady Gaga also told her that it's hers and asked her to put it on. The fangirl further added that she wanted to thank Lady Gaga for her contributions to the LGBTQ+ community.

Shannon mentioned that she wanted to tell Lady Gaga a story which was something she needed to hear it from her. So when she went to her, she told her that her best friend was a huge fan of hers when he was in high school. She also told her that it was Lady Gaga because of whom her best friend came out to her. Adding to that, Shannon also told Lady Gaga that her brother is also a huge fan of her and his first five tattoos are dedicated to his favourite singer.

The 34-year-old singer has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ+ community throughout her career. In June 2019, Lady Gaga told a crowd outside the Stonewall Inn that she "may not even be considered a part of the community," even though she likes "girls sometimes."

Gaga has openly been identified as bisexual since the very beginning of her career when she came out to Barbara Walters in a 2009 interview. The pop star and award-winning actor has written multiple songs expressing her attraction to women and previously said that anyone saying "she's bisexual for marketing" is lying. However, Gaga has also referred to herself as an ally.

During her speech, when she said that she may not be considered a part of the LGBTQ community, the crowd booed but cheered when Gaga said she likes girls "sometimes." The singer was dressed in a rainbow ensemble for the same.

"I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have endured." - Lady Gaga at #Stonewall right now. pic.twitter.com/AxmlXexyOv — Lady Gaga Facts (@LGMonsterFacts) June 28, 2019

