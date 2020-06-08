Carryminati's New Song 'Yaalgar' Ranks #6 Worldwide Beating Lady Gaga's 'Blackpink'

Famous YouTuber Carryminati aka Ajey Nagar, with his new rap song Yalgaar, has taken the internet by a storm. He recently made headlines for his roast video on TikTokers and he had the video entitled 'Youtube vs TikTok' that went viral among fans and netizens. In the video, he mocked the TikTokers, especially Amir Siddiqui.

Although the videos received much appreciation from a large section of viewers, others protested and later YouTube deleted the video for failing to meet its guidelines. The video had been the most-viewed video ever on YouTube.

However, a disheartened Carryminati expressed his disappointment with his fans over the same but did not lose hope. On Friday, with his song Yalgaar, he hit back at the trolls that targetted him on the controversy and gave them the perfect response. The song, Yalgaar, now trends at #6 worldwide just a day after release.

Carryminati took to his Facebook handle to share a list of the top trending music in the world. And his song, Yalgaar went on beat Lady Gaga’s song Blackpink that ranks on number nine. Check out the post below.

Fans of Carryminati were thrilled when he released a new rap song Yalgaar on Friday and hit back at the trolls. Via the song, he declared he's passionate about what he's doing and won't easily give up. The song also answers those who made fun of the controversy surrounding Minati and asked him to change his ways.

He also went on to pour out his heart and tell his side of the story. He also made it clear that he won't step back from the controversy and even lashed out on those who betrayed him. With 'Carry Roast Karega,' he finishes the tune, making it loud and clear that he will not leave the war so soon. Watch the video below.

For the unknown, Carry Minati began his YouTube channel when he was only ten years old. He rose to fame with his roast 'Bye Pewdiepie' and that’s when he decided to take up his profession in Class 12. Carry aka Ajey Nagar has won 5 Youtube Creator Awards and also enjoys a massive fan following on his social media handle.

