Ananya Panday To Deepika Padukone: Celeb-inspired Spring Wears To Add To Your Wardrobe

The winter season is drawing to an end. While you prepare yourself to let go of the beautiful scarves, jackets, sweaters, and blankets, you look forward to a spring wardrobe. Winter is ending but the year has just started. Bollywood celebs will be your major inspiration when it comes to fashion. While you put back the blazers, here is a list of spring clothes that you should definitely add to your wardrobe this spring:

Celeb-inspired spring wear

Ananya Panday's wardrobe

The fashionista may have worked in only a couple of films but she has definitely upped her fashion game, especially with her fashion outings. You may love all her looks, but the dress from Dubai vacation will make your head turn and you would definitely love to own it. She opted for a black thigh slit skirt and crop top. The actor's mini orange top with pants looked stunning too.

Deepika Padukone

The Chhapaak actor loves experimenting with her outfits and leaves no stone unturned to ace any look. She has rocked in many drool-worthy attires at various events, but what struck the spring is her floral printed pant with white crop top. Take a look.

Amyra Dastur

She is quite a fashionista and you definitely may have loved her dressing sense. There is one specific outfit that grabbed the attention of the audience. She opted for a yellow top and skirt and paired it with an adorable necklace. You can opt this for any day outing and it also works for any night parties.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

The cute duo has been in the news for a while now. They flew to Switzerland to celebrate the new year. Recently, the couple gave us some major fashion goals for the spring. Natasha donned a black top and skirt and posed with Varun, who decked himself up in an orange shirt and denim jeans.

Promo Image Credits: Instagram - ananyapanday / deepikapadukone / viralbhayani

