Lady Gaga's Hilarious Post About 'not Showering' Is Winning The Internet | See Tweet

Lady Gaga recently in a tweet said that she cannot remember the last time she had a bath. Lady Gaga’s fans are appreciating the John Wayne singer for keeping it real on social media with this hilarious tweet. Read on to know more about this story.

Lady Gaga knows how to keep it real

Lady Gaga has been killing it and has placed herself centre stage with her career choices. The Bad Romance singer left a lasting impact on the audience and several critics when she worked opposite Bradley Cooper in the film A Star is Born. Lady Gaga went on to win an Oscar for Best Original Song for the song Shallows alongside Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando, and Andrew Wyatt. Her fans are now expecting more such collaborations and acting performances by the Bad Romance singer.

But apart from being a stunning performer on stage and demonstrating her screen presence in A Star is Born, Lady Gaga also knows how to keep it real. Recently, Lady Gaga took to Twitter and posted a hilarious tweet. She tweeted “My Assistant: when’s the last time you bathed”. “Me: I don’t remember.” This tweet by the Shallows singer was applauded by her fans. Check out Lady Gaga's hilarious tweet here.

#LG6

my assistant: when’s the last time you bathed

me: i don’t remember — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) December 19, 2019

Apart from this hilarious tweet, the singer also added the hashtag LG6. This hashtag added by Lady Gaga has led fans to speculate that she is working on her sixth studio album. The timing of this tweet might also be a hint that the album is coming next year. Apart from creating such speculations, the singer has been actively performing and touring continuously throughout the year. But Lady Gaga’s fans are getting eager for a full-length album from the John Wayne singer.

