Billie Eilish's Comment On Lady Gaga's Meat Outfit Draws Flak From Netizens

Billie Eilish is facing the wrath of netizens with her recent comment on Lady Gaga as she spoke about her iconic meat dress that the famous singer wore for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010. In the recent interview with a leading news portal, Billie revealed that she loved to watch award shows for the fashions. She also loved judging the red carpet fashion looks and to that her brother Finneas asked her about Lady Gaga’s meat dress for which Billie replied 'yikes'. As per her one word the netizens did not well and were very upset with this reaction of Billie. Watch the video here.

Billie Eilish & Finneas talked about Lady Gaga's meat dress and 2011 Grammy red carpet look during an interview with Variety! pic.twitter.com/jLk2uHksxl — Gaga Media ⭐️ (@GagaMediaDotNet) December 5, 2019

Fans were not happy with Billie Eilish's reaction and want her to be removed from the industry. They started the trend called #BILLIEEILISHISOVERPARTY for which Billie has not given any reply nor did Lady Gaya say anything with regards to the matter. But fans are super upset. Check out a few tweets here.

Any tongue that rises against ms gaga shall fall, PERIOD

#BILLIEEILISHISOVERPARTY pic.twitter.com/ToWO8XFODb — Muhammad 💎 (@MariahKid) December 5, 2019

#BillieEilishisoverparty can not believe she even ATTEMPTED to insult this complete serve....... LITTLE MONSTERS PUT YOUR PAWS UP RAWR XX 💋 pic.twitter.com/dGZsJr7AG5 — ♍︎ (@lDWBYA) December 5, 2019

Fans started defending Billie against those lashing out at her. They thought that Billie was not wrong on her path because it was clashing with her values. For the unversed, Billie Eilish is vegan. Check out a few comments from netizens that defended the 17-year-old singer.

Dude I've been a Gaga fan since the beginning. & even I'm not mad at Billie Eilish.



Y'all are just sad for trying to cancel a 17 year old VEGAN for her own opinions/beliefs.



Like you think Gaga was bothered by all the opinions back then, let alone now?#BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/dWXOn7aPa3 — Cheyenne 🥑 (@really_cheyenne) December 6, 2019

Ya’ll are trying to cancel a 17 year old who did nothing wrong? #BillieEilishisoverparty pic.twitter.com/DeVyzpfsbG — Annamae | FINE LINE (@Tommobreeze) December 6, 2019

