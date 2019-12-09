The Debate
Billie Eilish's Comment On Lady Gaga's Meat Outfit Draws Flak From Netizens

Hollywood News

Billie Eilish is being criticised by netizens with her recent comment on Lady Gaga as she spoke about the iconic meat dress that the famous singer wore.

Written By Brandon Fernandes | Mumbai | Updated On:
billie eilish

Billie Eilish is facing the wrath of netizens with her recent comment on Lady Gaga as she spoke about her iconic meat dress that the famous singer wore for the MTV Video Music Awards in 2010. In the recent interview with a leading news portal, Billie revealed that she loved to watch award shows for the fashions. She also loved judging the red carpet fashion looks and to that her brother Finneas asked her about Lady Gaga’s meat dress for which Billie replied 'yikes'. As per her one word the netizens did not well and were very upset with this reaction of Billie. Watch the video here.

Fans were not happy with Billie Eilish's reaction and want her to be removed from the industry. They started the trend called #BILLIEEILISHISOVERPARTY for which Billie has not given any reply nor did Lady Gaya say anything with regards to the matter. But fans are super upset. Check out a few tweets here.

 Also read | Lady Gaga Reveals How Her Path To Self-discovery Was Led Through Makeup

 Also read | Liam Payne Tweets The Sweetest Message To Billie Eilish For Grammy Nominations

Fans started defending Billie against those lashing out at her. They thought that Billie was not wrong on her path because it was clashing with her values. For the unversed, Billie Eilish is vegan. Check out a few comments from netizens that defended the 17-year-old singer.

 Also read | Billie Eilish's New Children Merchandise Line Screams Leisure For Kids

Also read | "He Is The Only Reason I’m Alive": Billie Eilish Thanks Brother Finneas At Hitmakers Event

 

 

