Laguna Beach Cast Reunites After 16 Years For A Good Cause; Watch The Video

Laguna Beach is a popular American teen reality show that aired in 2004. Recently, the Laguna Beach cast reunited after 14 long years after their show came to an end in 2006. This time they reunited for a noble cause and spread awareness amongst their fans about voting in the US Presidential elections this year. Here's what the Laguna cast spoke about during the virtual reunion.

Laguna Beach cast reunites for a good cause

The original cast of season one of Laguna recently decided to reunite as they partnered with #GoodToVote and HeadCount to promote and spread awareness about voters registration as the US presidential elections are right around the corner. The cast that reunited includes Kristin Cavallari, Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Trey Phillips, Dieter Schmitz, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Morgan Smith, and Christina Sinclair. Apart from talking about their own election experiences, they also took a trip down the memory lane and spoke about the days when they were in the reality show.

Stephen Colletti recalled the last time they all met was when they were going to Video Music Awards together. He also mentioned that before the show began, MTV gave them 45 minutes of media training and left them to do whatever they wanted to. One of the cast members Christina Sinclair added that it was 'the best experience of their lives' and said if they were in a reality TV show today, it wouldn't have benefited them in the same way as Laguna Beach had.

The 33-minute long video was further divided into 3 IGTVs with 3 parts. During the talk, Lauren Conrad, who was just 18 years old back then, spoke about how her parents had reacted then when she told them about participating in the show. She revealed that she was surprised that her parents were absolutely fine with her going on the show. She stated she would give them a heads up about a few scenes but they were still okay with those.

Fans of the show responded to the reunion in huge numbers. Writer Hilarie Morgan wrote that it was 'unfair how well the cast aged over the years'. A fan wrote that Lauren is a 'queen'. Creator Kim Thai said that she misses all of them and the reunion made her '2020 much better'.

