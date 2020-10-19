Who Is Zachery Ty Bryan's Girlfriend? Domestic Violence Arrest Triggers Flurry Of Searches

A highly disturbing report surfaced on October 17, that revealed that actor Zachery Ty Bryan had been arrested by the cops for allegedly strangling his girlfriend. The 39-year-old Home Improvement star was arrested after the neighbours in his apartment complex called the police after hearing a violent fight. The incident transpired in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday.

What happened between Ty Bryan and his girlfriend?

A report on TMZ stated that Ty Bryan’s girlfriend had already fled the apartment and was at a friend’s house. When the cops arrived at the scene, they had the actor was alone in the apartment. Upon further investigation, it was revealed that Ty Bryan had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend and she claimed that he had begun strangling her when the argument turned gnarly.

Ty Bryan had also attempted to take his girlfriend's phone away when she had tried calling the police for help. Bryan was arrested immediately after the neighbours made the call to police. The Home Improvement star has been charged with strangulation, fourth-degree assault, and interfering with making a report. He is reportedly still in custody.

What is Zachery Ty Bryan’s girlfriend?

At this time, it is still unclear who Ty Bryan’s girlfriend is. The TMZ report did mention that she was 27 years old. It appears as though the pair had not been dating for long. Ty Bryan separated from his wife after 13 years of marriage earlier in October 2020.

Zachery Ty Bryan’s separation from his wife

Ty Bryan and Carly Matros were high school sweethearts who got hitched in 2007. The couple has three daughters and a son together. In a now-deleted Instagram post from October 1, Ty Bryan had revealed to his fans that he and Matros had decided to "move on" from their marriage. It is still unclear as to why the couple decided to part ways, as neither of them has made any statement. Bryan’s ex-wife Matros is reportedly a real estate agent living in Laguna Beach, California.

Zachery Ty Bryan in Home Improvement

Source: businessi_net (Instagram)

Home Improvement was a popular American sitcom starring Tim Allen. The show aired on ABC between 1991 to 1999. It was created by Matt Williams, Carmen Finestra, and David McFadzean. The series featured actors who became big names, like Tim Allen and Pamela Anderson. The series centres around the Taylor family, which consists of Tim (Tim Allen), his wife Jill (Patricia Richardson) and their three children. Zachery Ty Bryan played their oldest child Brad.

