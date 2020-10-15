What Happened To Bee Girl From Blind Melon's Single 'No Rain'? Find Out

Heather DeLoach was thrust forth in the public eye when she appeared as Bee Girl in Blind Melon’s hit single No Rain. The 1992 song became the most successful single ever released and pushed the band’s then-newly released album to number three spot on US Billboard Chart. Along with the album, the 10-year-old, Heather DeLoach featuring in a Bee outfit on its cover, also became a phenomenon. Read on to find out what is the Bee girl up to these days.

What happened to Bee Girl?

No Rain became an instant hit among fans and so did the iconic avatar of Bee girl. The costume soon became one of the most sought after looks for Halloween and all other occasions where one could dress outlandishly and not be judged for it. In the once-ubiquitous clip, Heather Deloach plays a glasses-wearing child who tap-dances in a bee outfit and later runs off to find her bee kin. She also played the iconic character in the video for Weird Al Yankovic’s Bedrock Anthem.

Bee Girl is married now

According to an exclusive interview given to People Magazine in 2017, Heather DeLoach revealed that she was married. The 38-year-old is currently married to Matthew Greiner, a 39-year-old financial advisor at Northwestern Mutual. It also appears as though DeLoach did not pursue her career in show business, instead she is working as a representative of a world-renowned fertility doctor in Orange County, California. The pair shares a year old daughter named Olivia.

Heather DeLoach is also heavily active on her social media handles. On her, Instagram handle, DeLoach has over 1,000 followers and has posted over 400 pictures. In her interview, Heather DeLoach had revealed that she had met her husband on the internet and the pair dated for two and a half years before getting hitched.

Matt had proposed to her on the balcony of their favourite hotel, The Montage, in Laguna Beach. Deloach and Grenier’s wedding was also teeming with plenty of bee-utiful bumblebees, as she wanted to pay tribute to the iconic role that got her fame. For the wedding, little gold bees were placed in the couple’s floral arrangements and their flower girls wore the same heart-shaped antennae Heather DeLoach had worn in the music video.

Image Source: Heather Deloach (Instagram)

