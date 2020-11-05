Lamar Odom And Sabrina Parr Decide To Part Ways After Being Engaged For 1 Year

Lamar Odom and fiancé Sabrina Parr have called off their engagement nearly one year after announcing their plans to marry. Odom and his fiancé Sabrina Parr have parted ways after being engaged for almost a year. The latter took to her Instagram to share the news with her fans and followers. Take a look.

Also Read: Lamar Odom Claims He Wanted To Kill Khloe Kardashian During Horrific Drug-fuelled Rampage

Lamar Odom and fiancé Sabrina Parr have parted ways

Sabrina and Lamar had been together for almost a year since they got engaged and announced their plans of getting married. However, the two have now parted ways and Parr took to her Instagram yesterday on November 4, 2020, to share the news. She wrote in her Instagram story - "Y'all know I'm honest and transparent so I have to be the first to let you guys know that I am no longer engaged to Lamar. This has been a difficult decision for me to make but it is the best for myself and my children. Lamar has some things that he alone has to work through. I love him dearly, but I am no longer able to be by his side while he seeks the help he so desperately needs. I wish him all the best and I ask that you pray for everyone involved…”

Also Read: Lamar Odom: Forgotten Lakers Man's Net Worth, Salary And Relationship With Sabrina Parr

Lamar Odom has proposed to Sabrina in November 2019 and announced their engagement with an Instagram post. The post’s caption said – “Introducing my new fiancée!! Soon to be Mrs. Parr-Odom,” “She the ONE!!!!! @getuptoparr.” The picture has now been deleted from the former NBA players' feed. Lamar Odom has struggled with drug addiction earlier for which he was also in rehab and had gotten better. He has spoken about his addiction struggles publicly and acknowledged that him being alive is a ‘walking miracle.’ The former NBA player was married to Khloe Kardashian for 5 years from 2009 to 2015, after which they parted ways and their divorce finalized in 2016.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's Dating Timeline: From Rashad McCants To Tristan Thompson

Also Read: Lamar Odom's 2009, 2010 Championship Rings Could Fetch $100k Fortune At An Auction

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.