Lamar Odom's 2009, 2010 Championship Rings Could Fetch $100k Fortune At An Auction

Retirement has not been kind on former NBA star - Lamar Odom. Despite being a part of the Lakers side that registered back-to-back title wins in 2009 and 2010, Lamar Odom has drifted into trouble more often than not. It now appears that the championship rings he received after the 2009 and 2010 title wins have been put up for auction by Heritage Auctions, an American multi-national auction house.

The Lamar Odom rings that could fetch close to $100k at the auction

Lamar Odom's Pawned NBA Championship Rings Hit Auction, Could Fetch $100K! https://t.co/WZoq4xdTXI — TMZ (@TMZ) December 31, 2019

According to TMZ, the pair of the Lamar Odom rings could collectively net $100,000 at the auction. According to Heritage Auctions, the pair of the Lamar Odom rings are crafted from 16 karat gold with 16 large-cut diamonds that represent the number of franchise championships. Several small stones are also included in the face of the ring. The rings also feature a golden logo of then-NBA champions, the Lakers.

Interestingly, one side of the ring features the slogan - "Sweet Sixteen", in reference to the number of championships the Lakers have tallied so far. One from the pair of the Lamar Odom rings also features the score of the Game Seven victory over the Boston Celtics, along with the Lakers' regular-season record. How these rings came to be auctioned off is also an interesting tale. Heritage Auctions said that the two-time NBA champion pawned the pieces of jewellery and never returned to collect them.

Lamar Odom was last seen in action in the NBA when he briefly featured for the New York Knicks in 2014. While the former Lakers star did prepare for a comeback to the sport, his basketball comeback was handed a setback when he was released from rapper and actor Ice Cube’s three-on-three basketball league the 'BIG3' due to diminished performance. Lamar Odam is currently engaged to Sabrina Parr, a health and life coach.

