Khloe Kardashian's Dating Timeline: From Rashad McCants To Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian, one of the most influential celebrities on social media, has always managed to keep her relationships under wraps. The celebrity rose to fame after appearing in the TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. In 2009, Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom. The couple separated in 2013. Here’s a list of Khloe Kardashian's other boyfriends:

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship timeline

Rashad McCants

In 2008, Khloe Kardashian was rumoured to be dating Rashad McCants. The latter is an American professional Basketball player. The couple dated for a couple of months and called it off.

Source: Hollywood Life/YouTube

Derrick Ward

Source: Hollywood Life/YouTube

After separating from Rashad McCants, Khloe Kardashian got into a relationship with Derrick Ward. He’s a former American football player.

Lamar Odom

Source: Hollywood Life/YouTube

In summer 2009, Khloe Kardashian got into a serious relationship with professional basketball player Lamar Odom. The couple was reportedly married the same year, taking their relationship to the next level and separated in the year 2014. It was also rumoured that Lamar Odom had a tattoo of Khloe’s name.

Also Read: Kelly Clarkson Talks About Weight Loss And How Beautiful Adele Looks; Read Details Here

French Montana

Source: Hollywood Life/YouTube

In 2014, after separating from Lamar Odom, Khloe Kardashian got into a relationship with French Montana. They were dating for several months, on and off, until they finally called it off. French Montana later claimed that he is still strong friends with Khloe and her family.

Also Read: Ewan McGregor To Play The Role Of Jiminy Cricket In Upcoming Film 'Pinocchio'

James Harden

Source: Hollywood Life/YouTube

Khloe Kardashian got into a relationship with another Basketball player James Harden in the year 2015. The couple dated for over a year from June 2015 before they called it off February 2016. The couple allegedly met at Kanye Wests' party and started dating since then.

Also Read: 'Aquaman' Actress Amber Heard Loses Lawyers In Case Against Johnny Depp

Tristan Thompson

In July 2016, Khloe Kardashian began dating Tristan Thompson. Tristan Thompson is also an NBA player. On April 12, 2018, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson took their relationship to the next level when Khloe Kardashian gave birth to her daughter True. In 2019, the couple split up after Tristan Thompson was found cheating on Khloe with Jordyn Woods. It was also rumoured that this affected Jordyn Woods friendship with Khloe's sister, Kylie Jenner.

Also Read: Khloe Kardashian's Ex-boyfriend: Here Are 3 Things About Tristan Thompson

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.