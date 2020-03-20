Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin Call It Quits After 6 Months Of Dating

Close to six months after Lana Del Rey first stepped out with Sean Larkin, it appears the couple has couple has parted ways.

Apart from being famous for her songs like Ultraviolence, Love and Blue Jeans, Lana Del Rey also made it to the news for her relationship with Sean Larkin, as the couple impressed masses with their several public appearances and interviews. However, it was recently reported that the couple broke-off after six months of the relationship.

Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin call it quits

As reported by a leading daily, close to six months after Lana first stepped out with Sean Larkin, it appears the couple has gone their separate ways. Confirming the rumours of his breakup with Lana Del Ray, Sean Larkin, in a recent interview, mentioned that he is currently ‘just friends’ with Lana. Adding to the same, Sean Larkin said he is in talking terms with Lana, however, is busy with his hectic schedule.

As per reports, Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin hit it off from the moment when they crossed paths through work in New York City. Despite Lana's status in the music industry, Sean also said the relationship was pretty normal, as they often took trips to the grocery stores, local coffee shops and more. Larkin mentioned that his relationship with Lana was low-key. Larkin also recollected a time when Lana and he hung out in Tulsa with his law enforcement friends and their spouses.

Back in January, Lana Del Rey was accompanied by Larkin to the Grammy Awards, as the singer was nominated for both, album and song of the year for Norman F**king Rockwell and its title song. Speaking about his first Grammy experience, Larkin mentioned that he was not at all nervous.

Fans react

I hope he didn’t break Lana’s heart 😔😭 #LanaDelRey pic.twitter.com/nJGTWxQ2KN — The Indie Prince (@theindieprince) March 19, 2020

lana just broke up with her cop boyfriend ayee we finna have some goooooood songs #LanaDelRey — kirsten (@rqbertskams) March 20, 2020

