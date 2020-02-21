Lana Del Rey Cancels Tour After She Loses Her 'singing Voice', Issues An Apology To Fans

Lana Del Rey has reportedly cancelled her European and U.K. tour dates. This cancellation comes after Del Rey talked about an illness in an interview. She also revealed that the illness had led her to lose her singing voice. Find out other details about this last-minute tour cancellation by Lana Del Rey.

Lana Del Rey's tour has been cancelled

Lana Del Rey is considered to be one of the most talented singers in the music industry. Recently, Del Rey’s recent album was even nominated for a Grammy this year. But according to latest reports, Lana Del Rey recently in an interview with a media portal, confirmed the news that her tour has been cancelled.

The High by the Beach singer told the media portal that she is sorry to let everyone down so last minute. Lana Del Rey made this statement since she was supposed to start her tour in Amsterdam, tomorrow, February 22, 2020. The eight-date tour was supposed to conclude in Cologne, Germany on March 3, 2020.

After issuing an apology, Lana Del Rey continued her interview statement by saying that this illness has even taken her by surprise and she further revealed that she has totally lost her singing voice. Lana Del Rey also added that the doctor had advised her to rest for 4 weeks straight. The award-winning singer concluded her statement by apologising once again to all the people she has let down.

This statement has not been gathered from any of Lana Del Rey’s social media handles but from London’s O2 Arena’s official Twitter page. The O2 Arena tweeted out about Lana Del Rey’s tour cancellation since the stadium was supposed to host the singer for a concert next Tuesday. Take a look at their tweet here.

CANCELLATION: It’s with regret that Lana Del Rey has been forced to cancel her upcoming EU/UK tour due to illness.



Customers are advised to contact their original point of purchase for refund enquiries.



More info: https://t.co/ud5v5rW7Z3 pic.twitter.com/qVkxK8lYn3 — The O2 (@TheO2) February 20, 2020

