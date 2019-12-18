Lana Del Rey Makes It Official, Shares Pictures On Instagram With Beau Sean Larkin

Lana Del Rey has been very private about her relationship and love life. However, recently she took to Instagram to make her relationship with new boyfriend official on Instagram. She shared a mushy picture of her current boyfriend Sean Larkin on the social media site. On December 16th 2019, Lana Del Rey shared the following image with the caption, “💕🍊".

Also Read | Anthony Rendon Takes Dig At Rivals LA Dodgers' 'Hollywood' Life During LA Angels Unveiling

In the picture, Lana Del Rey has her hand wrapped around her boyfriend. She is seen leaning on him, while Sean is kissing her head. Lana Del Rey seemed chirpy in her off white studded dress and thigh-high boots. Whereas Sean seemed lost in love. According to many media reports, Lana Del Rey and Sean Larkin were seen photographed in New York. When asked about their relationship, Lana Del Rey expressed no hesitation and nodded with a yes. She also expressed how she is new to the whole 'paparazzi following her' experience.

Also Read | Hollywood Breakups Of 2019: Gigi Hadid-Zayn Malik To Adele-Simon Konecki And Others

Sean Larkin also shared a selfie with Lana Del Rey:

Also Read | New Year 2020: Top Four Hollywood-inspired Outfits To End 2019 In Style

On the work front

Sean Larkin is actually Seargent Larkin in A&E. He also essays the role of host with Live PD and narrates through PD CAM. On the other hand, Lana Del Rey will be seen next in three-song video for Norm, which is releasing on Friday, December 20th 2019. She is also seen performing at various places.

Also Read | Hollywood Movies On Reincarnation That Will Keep You On The Edge Of The Seat

Also Read | Hollywood Actors From Luke Perry To Juice WRLD Who Passed Away In 2019

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.