Larry King Mourns Loss Of His Children Who Died Weeks Apart

The 86-year-old American television and radio host Larry King is mourning the death of two of his children. Andy and Chaia King died within weeks from each other. The veteran television host took to his Instagram handle on August 22, 2020, to share the heartbreaking news of both his children’s deaths.

In his Instagram post, Larry King wrote, “It is with sadness and a father's broken heart that I confirm the recent loss of two of my children, Andy King, and Chaia King." He further wrote, “Both of them were good and kind souls and they will be greatly missed”.

How did Andy King and Chaia King die?

Larry King who is popular for his show Larry King Now stated in his Instagram post that Andy King was 65-year-old and had unexpectedly passed away from a heart attack on July 28. King further revealed that his daughter Chaia King who was 51 had passed away on August 20, only a short time after being diagnosed with Lung Cancer. Andy and Chaia were two of Larry’s five children.

Who was Andy and Chaia King’s mother?

Andy and Chaia were Larry King’s children with the former Playboy bunny Alene Akins. Akins had passed away in 2017. In 1961, when the couple was still married, Larry King had adopted Akins’ son Andy. Akins also gave birth to Andy King during her short marriage with the TV host. However, their marriage was shortlived as the couple split after two years in 1963. Surprisingly, Larry King remarried Alene Akins in 1969. This time they remained married for five years till 1972 and had daughter Chaia King. In his life the 86 year old veteran TV host has been married eight times to seven women.

Source: @Cdbrow1 (Twitter)

Larry King’s daughter co-wrote a book with him

In 1997 the father-daughter duo, Larry and Chaia co-wrote a book called Daddy Day, Daughter Day. The book was an illustrated children’s book and the duo opened up about King's second split from Akins. They also offered ideas about how spending quality time together can help to heal the pain that a family feels while going through a divorce. In his Instagram post, Larry King stated that losing his children felt out of order. The veteran host also said that no parent should ever have to bury a child.

