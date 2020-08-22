Moviesflix Leaks 'Lucifer' Season 5 Merely Hours After Its Netflix Release

The Indian Torrent website Moviesflix is infamous for illegally releasing movies and series online. Moviesflix is known to leak films and television shows as soon as they premiere on OTT platforms like Netflix, zee5, Hotstar and Amazon Prime.

The website has a massive collection of Bollywood and Hollywood films as well as television shows. However, most recently fans were shocked to see that the torrent website leaked Lucifer Season 5. Here is everything you need to know.

Lucifer Season 5 download on Moviesflix

Lucifer Season 5 was released on the OTT platform Netflix on August 21, 2020. However, merely hours after the release of the Netflix show’s new season, a Lucifer season 5 download link was available on the torrent site Moviesflix. Aside from Lucifer season 5, actor Vidya Balan’s new film Shakuntala Devi was also leaked on Moviesflix just hours after it was released on Amazon Prime Video.

The torrent website has a huge collection of Hollywood films as well. Films like The Great Gatsby, The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo, Annabelle and 500 Days of Summer are available on the platform. The hit NBC show Friends is also available on the platform.

Lucifer Season 5 web series: About the show

Netflix’s urban fantasy show Lucifer is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg. Many fans might already know that the character of Lucifer has been taken from the comic book series The Sandman. He later became the protagonist of a spin-off comic book series. In the show, Welsh Actor Tom Ellis stars as Lucifer Morningstar-the Lord of Hell.

Lucifer Season 5 full episodes download

On Moviesflix a download link is available for eight episodes of Lucifer Season 5. This year only first half of Lucifer Season 5 was released on the OTT platform Netflix. The exact release date for the second part of the show has not been announced yet by either the showrunners or Netflix. This is because makers of Lucifer were not able to complete the filming of season five due to the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Here is a list of all eight episode titles.

Episode 501: Really Sad Devil Guy

Episode 502: Lucifer! Lucifer! Lucifer!

Episode 503:!Diablo!

Episode 504: It Never Ends Well for the Chicken

Episode 505: Detective Amenadiel

Episode 506: BluBallz

Episode 507: Our Mojo

Episode 508: Spoiler Alert

(DISCLAIMER - Republic does not promote or condone piracy through this or any other website. Piracy is an act of crime and is considered a serious offence under the Copyright Act of 1957. This article is just to inform the public about piracy and encourage them to be safe from such acts. We further request you to refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy in any form.)

