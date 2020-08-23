'Lucifer' On Netflix: When Tom Ellis Aka Lucifer Won Hearts With His Singing Prowess

There are several reasons why fans love Netflix's Lucifer. The plotline and chemistry between Chloe and Lucifer is remarkable. Another reason fans love the show because they can witness Lucifer (Tom Ellis) singing. Here are a few instances when Lucifer sung and won hearts on the show.

Times when Lucifer sang

Season 3, Episode 6 'Vegas With Some Radish'

In this episode, Lucifer sings the song Luck Be A Lady. Both Lucifer and Ella are in Las Vegas and they are trying to help his ex-wife. In an attempt to get her on killer out in the open both the characters put up a cabaret number. Lucifer is seen singing on the counter stage and Ella is seen doing a Vegas showgirl impersonation alongside Lucifer.

Season 2, Episode 1 'Everything’s Coming Up Lucifer'

In this episode, Lucifer sings All Along The Watchtower. In the video, Lucifer is seen singing and playing the Piano. We also get a glimpse of how all the characters are coping up with the fallout that happened in season one. Chloe throws the blood sample away and after this Amenadiel tests his powers too. The song finishes with a mysterious figure appearing in the elevator. Take a look at it.

Season 1, Episode 6 'Favorite Son'

Lucifer sings Sinnerman in this episode. While this song plays the scene alters between the container being brought down and Lucifer singing for the crowd. While the container is found the guard is killed as he is questioning the move. At the Lux, Lucifer is seen signing as Maze happily watches him from the bar.

Season 3, Episode 17 'Let Pinhead Sing!'

Lucifer is seen singing I Will Survive in this episode. Lucifer is trying to keep a woman safe in his penthouse and the girl instead performs at Lux. Despite his attempts to keep her safe. But this does not happen and they both have a duet with her.

Season 1, Episode 11 'St. Lucifer'

In this episode, he sings Devil May Care. He is at a charity function, and he gifts the attendance a perfect song to enjoy the moment. He also does it to annoy Chloe. He sings at the top of his voice till a young man stops him. Take a look at it here.

