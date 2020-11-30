Lashana Lynch Opens Up About Auditioning For Marvel Movies before Getting Captain Marvel

Actor Lashana Lynch’s career has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years. However, the actor hasn’t had such a smooth career throughout and she opened up about it in one of her recent interviews with GQ. Read further ahead to know more about her journey in the industry.

Lashana Lynch opens up about auditioning for multiple Marvel movies

Lashana Lynch is all set to be a part of the Bond film No Time To Die next and was also seen as Maria Rambeau in the Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel. The actor has kept an unwavering approach through her career and although she had modest beginnings, she always had bigger aspirations. In the interview, she spoke about a conversation that went on between her and her ABC drama Still Star-Crossed co-stars about the future of her career.

She said she told them how she wanted to do a superhero role next and that she is aiming for a Marvel movie and all they said was, ‘Uhhh, OK’. Lashana also talked about how determined she is when she decides to do something. Her colleagues might have thought that Marvel was 'too far-fetched', but Lynch made sure it happened, and she was featured as Maria Rambeau, not very long later.

Lashana Lynch revealed in the interview how her role for Captain Marvel was something she had fought for and worked for really hard, while she also lost several other MCU roles prior to this. She spoke about auditioning for years and that Sarah Finn, who is the casting director for the Marvel movies, knows her thoroughly as the actor taped for multiple big and small roles including those in Black Panther and Venom. She did not reveal the roles, keeping in the note that she has friends who were a part of the movies.

Lashana Lynch is playing the role of Nomi in the upcoming film, No Time To Die. The movie’s release has been pushed a number of times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It will not make it to theatres before April 2, 2021, at least, as per reports.

