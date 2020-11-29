Sean Connery As James Bond Shares A Moment With Ursula Andress In THESE Unseen Pictures

Sean Connery as James Bond has left an indelible mark on the history of cinema. The actor, who was the first person to play Bond on screen, played the iconic British secret agent for two decades (1963-1983). A relatively unseen picture of the late and great Sean Connery along with his co-star from Dr. No, Ursula Andress has surfaced online.

In the picture, Sean, in his casual on-screen James Bond avatar, could be seen sharing a candid moment with Andress in this series of Behind-The-Scenes pictures. It would appear as if the late legend was sharing an interesting observation, judging by his finger pointing mostly in a very specific direction. Andress could be seen looking in the direction of the finger in order to find out what, or who, was Connery exactly point towards.

Here are the pictures for all to see:

Here is a video of Sean Connery as James Bond meeting Andress as Honey Ryder for the first time:

Sean Connery made his big-screen debut as an actor with No Road Back. Sean Connery's age at the time was 27. The total of Sean Connery's movies as James Bond comes up to seven. That number includes the likes of Dr. No, From Russia With Love, Goldfinger, Thunderball, You Only Live Twice, Diamonds Are Forever, with Never Say Never being his final film as Bond. Sean Connery's movies have engaged and enthralled audiences for over half a century, with his final project being Ever To Excel, a documentary film for which he was the narrator.

Here are some of Ursula Andress' photos from her past and present

Sean Connery's Death:

Sean Connery passed away on 31st October 2020. Sean Connery's age was 90 at the time. The reason behind Sean Connery's death has not been revealed by the family yet. Although the family members have disclosed that Connery was keeping unwell for quite some time and passed away peacefully in his sleep. Currently, Daniel Craig is essaying the character of James Bond in his final film as the detective, No Time To Die. The film is yet to be released.

