Late Cicely Tyson's Last Tweet Applauding Amanda Gorman Resurfaces

The global entertainment industry lost a legend as the actor Cicely Tyson’s demise was announced on Thursday. The Hollywood legend passed away at the age of 96. But before her death, Cicely Tyson made sure to appreciate poet Amanda Gorman’s presentation at Joe Biden’s inaugural function. Tyson’s appreciation for Gorman was the last tweet by the legend. Find out more details about this story below.

Late Cicely Tyson’s last tweet about Amanda Gorman resurfaces

Amanda Gorman became an overnight star when she presented her poem at Joe Biden’s inaugural function. Gorman became the youngest poet to ever perform at a President’s inauguration. The internet could not get enough of her performance and many people were raving about her. One of these people, was none other than Hollywood legend, Cicely Tyson.

Unfortunately, Cicely Tyson passed away on Thursday, January 28, 2021. The news about Cicely Tyson’ death was confirmed by her manager Larry Thompson. But before her unfortunate passing, Cicely Tyson made sure to tweet about Amanda Gorman’s performance. Cicely Gorman’s tweet about the performance reads how the 22-year-old’s words will remind people to “rise, rebuild, reconcile, and recover”. Cecily Tyson also thanked Gorman for her “words and light”. Take a look at Cicely Tyson’s tweet about Amanda Gorman here.

“@TheAmandaGorman, your words remind us that we will rise, rebuild, reconcile and recover. Thank you for your words and light.” CT — Cicely Tyson (@IAmCicelyTyson) January 27, 2021

Since Cicely Tyson’s death, many fans and followers are revisiting her last tweet. These fans are also dropping heartfelt condolences and sharing their memories about the legendary Hollywood actor and activist. At the time of writing, Cecily Tyson’s Twitter reaction Amanda Gorman’s performance has over 28.7 thousand likes and more than three thousand retweets. Take a look at some of these tweets here.

OMG! I saw your interview with @GayleKing few days ago and i mentioned how good you looked and how i wanted to look like you @ 96! A pioneer for Black women indeed! You will be missed. — Biden 2020 (@Biden2067440338) January 29, 2021

And thank you Ms. Tyson and my your light shine forever more in the arms of our Savior. You were indeed a phenomenal woman.

God bless your soul and your spirit...you will truly be missed. @Shypr2 — Shyra Arring (@Shypr2) January 29, 2021

R.I.P. Queen Cicely!🤴🏿



And to you Ms Amanda @TheAmandaGorman ~ may her glowing spirit watch over you and keep you warm, young queen. pic.twitter.com/aqVCdXtzQq — Andrea ~ Resisting & Dissenting in Cali (@xycochik) January 29, 2021

Oh no. Ms. Cicely truly felt like family to me and mine. She will always be an Institution of Love, Respect and Honor in my eyes and heart. Such a blessing to have seen her on Broadway in Trip to Bountiful in 2013. Fly high and far beautiful Soul. 🙏🏼♥️ — d. smith (@d_smithd0209) January 29, 2021

Cicely Tyson’s life and legacy

Cicely Tyson paved the way for African American actors and especially actresses in the entertainment business. She shattered several racial stereotypes through her screen and stage career. Her career in the industry spanned for more than seven decades and throughout this career, she chose to refuse roles that portrayed Black people in a demeaning way. Cicely Tyson went on to win three Emmys, a Tony in 2013, and an honorary Oscar at 93.

